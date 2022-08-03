Doc's Drive-In Theatre in Buda listed for sale at nearly $4M

Doc's Drive-In Movie Theatre in Buda is now for sale.

The property is listed by Douglas Elliman Realty licensed associates Michael Reisor and Ezra Cruz.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ (Ben Brennan with Foto Fox ATX for Douglas Elliman Realty)

The property, located at 1540 Satterwhite Road, features three fully furnished movie-themed casitas and a subterranean members-only speakeasy-style private club, according to the listing. The property gives buyers an opportunity to grow and improve the existing business or redevelop it.

"This is a special property primarily because of how multifaceted it is. At first glance it may seem only like a really cool drive in theater, but when you dive deeper (quite literally) you will see that there is a membership element with the speakeasy bar that's completely underground," said Reisor. "Also, there are three short-term rental properties that are all movie-themed on site. The icing on the cake is that it's all on almost eight acres, just minutes from Austin. It doesn't get any better when it comes to opportunities for upside in the Austin metro."

A glance into the speakeasy style private club

The drive-in is listed at $3,999,000. To learn more about this property, click here.