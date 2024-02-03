Expand / Collapse search

Dog stolen from Austin Pets Alive! returned to the shelter

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Austin
A dog stolen from Austin Pets Alive! was returned to the shelter, and appeared to be well taken care of.

AUSTIN, Texas - A dog stolen from Austin Pets Alive! was returned to the shelter on Saturday.

8-month-old Frisco was staying at APA!'s Town Lake Animal center on Cesar Chavez near downtown Austin.

APA! says the pup was spotted following someone out of the front gate.

Today, a volunteer spotted Frisco with a man at a local park.

That volunteer says Frisco appeared to be well taken care of.

Austin Pets Alive! says Frisco is now available for foster or adoption.