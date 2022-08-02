Dogs escape home, maul man to death in California city

A group of dogs escaped from a home in central California and mauled to death a 59-year-old man who was out on a walk, authorities said.

Selma police officers responding to a call Sunday afternoon in a residential part of the city found someone trying to separate the dogs from the victim, the police department said in a statement. Police and animal control officers captured and quarantined the dogs.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries. His name wasn’t immediately released pending notification to his family, police said.

The person who tried to help was bitten by one of the dogs but sustained only a minor injury, police said.

Authorities did not immediately identify the breeds of the dogs or say how many were involved in the attack or how they escaped the home.

The owner of the dogs was cooperating with investigators, police said.