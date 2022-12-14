Man charged in connection with death of Justin Haden booked in Travis County Jail

article

The man charged in connection with the death of Justin Haden is now back in Austin.

Jail records show that Gavin Roberts was booked in the Travis County Jail last night on two charges including tampering with human remains.

Haden, 34, was last seen alive at his apartment complex in The Domain just after midnight on Nov. 1.

According to court documents, security camera video showed Haden in a Halloween costume returning to his apartment complex with another man, later identified by police as Roberts.

Justin Haden was last seen alive at his apartment complex in The Domain on Nov. 1. (Austin Police Department)

The same day Haden went missing, police received a 911 call from one of Haden's neighbors claiming there was a man in the hallway screaming, "Oh my God."

Police responded to the call but did not find the person involved in the disturbance.

In the afternoon of Nov. 1, Roberts was spotted wearing a hoodie, latex gloves and a face mask. He was seen struggling to drag a large, blue plastic bin with a suitcase on top of it from Haden's apartment. Blood was later found in Haden's home.

On Nov. 4, police performed a welfare check on Haden's apartment after a family member called concerned. The officer found no one in the unit, but noted what they believed to be a "wine stain" next to the bed before leaving.

On Nov. 9, a private investigator hired by Haden's family entered Haden's apartment. After pulling back the bedsheets, he discovered what appeared to be blood.

The next day, APD executed a search warrant and found a large quantity of blood saturated through the mattress and sheets.

APD conducted an investigation and immediately requested assistance from the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force-Austin Division to find and arrest Roberts, who had fled the Austin area.

The LSFTF initiated a fugitive investigation and learned Roberts had traveled to Thornton, Colorado. A collateral lead was sent to the U.S Marshals Violent Offender Task Force in Colorado, requesting assistance to arrest Roberts.

In Thornton, the USMS Colorado Violent Offender Task Force found Roberts outside a home in the 9500 block of Pecos Street and took him into custody on Nov. 23.

Roberts was charged with tampering with a human corpse and booked into the Denver Detention Center.

A week later, Justin Haden's body was found near Ronald Reagan Boulevard and I-35 in Williamson County.

APD has received backlash over their investigation in this case. On Nov. 30, they released this statement: "On November 1, 2022, Austin Police Department (APD) officers received a check welfare call to the 3000 block of Esperanza Crossing. We are aware of the incident and the allegations made regarding the police response. We are looking into this at this time."