LULAC accepting donations going directly to families impacted by Texas school shooting

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), the largest and oldest Latino civil rights organization in the U.S., is encouraging Americans to help support the families of the victims and survivors of the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school shooting.

LULAC says 90 percent of students at Robb Elementary identify as Hispanic, and more than four-fifths are economically disadvantaged.

A fund has been created by LULAC to help the families of victims and survivors of the school shooting. The organization says 100% of charitable contributions will go directly to these families.

Sindy Benavides, the CEO of LULAC, released the following statement:

"As a mother, my heart aches for the parents of Uvalde, who did not know that when they sent their children to school on May 25th, it would be the last time they would ever hug them goodbye. We grieve this senseless loss of life in Uvalde– and all of the senseless murders by gun violence across the country– but we also grieve for the lack of action by policymakers to provide safety for our children. This year alone, 134 children (ages 0-11) have been killed by gun violence in the United States. As Americans, we cannot just standby and not do something that will make a difference to those families who lost their children or whose children are injured both physically and emotionally.

While we can’t be there to offer hugs and condolences to families in person, we CAN do something to meet their needs. In light of this tragic event, as LULAC familia, we ask you to help us raise funds to alleviate the stress, including financial, facing many families in the Uvalde community."

LULAC says no donation is too small, and every dollar collected will be given directly to those impacted in Uvalde, to cover any needs they may have.

