DontRentDC trends as District residents brace for another insurrection

article

More right-wing demonstrations are planned in the nation's capital, and District residents are urging short-term rental hosts to keep their properties vacant in an attempt to limit the damage.

The hashtag #DontRentDC is trending online following news that far-right activists are organizing more gatherings starting Jan. 16 in opposition to Joe Biden's inauguration.

One such gathering is called the "Million Militia March."

Thousands of Pres. Trump's supporters traveled to the nation's capital this week before storming the U.S. Capitol in a violent raid Wednesday that led to five deaths.

Federal authorities on Saturday announced the arrests of rioters who traveled from Arizona to Florida before the insurrection against a congressional hearing certifying November's presidential election results.

At least one hotel, The Line in Adams Morgan, said it evicted right-wing "Proud Boys" activists after a fight outside the property this week.

Advertisement

"It is not within our legal right to police the beliefs or politics of our guests other than to strongly enforce a zero-tolerance policy for violent, hateful or disrespectful behavior, which we have always done," the hotel said in a statement.

Now, District residents are hoping short-term D.C. landlords on Airbnb and other booking sites do the same:

RELATED: Apple drops Parler from App Store over posted threats from users