Austin car dealer may be connected to four fires in the city: police

Arson investigators said one of Austin’s biggest car dealers may be connected to four fires in the city.

Dorsey Bryan Hardeman was arrested for charges connected to one of the first last month. He could be facing more charges.

The first fire happened on Feb. 17 at 4811 South Congress. Three days later, firefighters were called out to the same location for another fire.

On Feb. 25, there was a fire at a vacant commercial building at 4917 South Congress. The street was shut down for hours as firefighters worked to put out the flames.

That same day, another fire broke out at the former Mellow Johnny’s Bike Shop on Nueces Street. Investigators said Hardeman was seen on surveillance video breaking in, then he poured gasoline, lit matches, and walked out of the building and back to his Mercedes-Benz. Fire investigators said it was then that they made the connection of Hardeman to the other arson just days before.

Now, investigators say they are aware of all four fires and aren’t ruling anything out as far as Hardeman being connected to them.

Hardeman’s attorney said in a statement: "The case is in its very early stages. We have just started our investigation and will provide Mr. Hardeman with a vigorous defense."

Court documents revealed Hardeman is involved in several lawsuits against Austin real estate investor Nate Paul.

Bankruptcy filings showed the property where the first two fires happened was previously owned by Paul. Paul’s lawyer told FOX 7 Hardeman’s credibility is crushed following those arrests.

Hardeman is currently charged with felony arson and burglary of a building for one of the fires. He has a hearing set for April 30th.