Austin businessman sets building on fire in Downtown

Austin police said a prominent businessman was caught on camera setting a building on fire in Downtown Austin and investigators believe he may be connected to another arson case.

Police said on video surveillance an older man was seen entering the old Mellow Johnny’s Bike Shop location carrying a gasoline container at around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25.

Inside, investigators said the man poured gasoline, lit matches, and watched it burn. After about 10 minutes, police said the man was then seen walking out of the building and back to his Mercedes-Benz.

Fire crews arrived and found the fire and smoke inside. They said the sprinkler system was spraying water and controlling the fire.

Fire investigators said the door lock appeared to have been drilled out. After watching the surveillance footage, one of the investigators said he immediately recognized the man and his vehicle from another arson that happened in South Congress on Feb. 20, just five days before.

Dorsey Bryan Hardeman, 75, was seen setting fire to a building in Downtown.

Seventy-five-year-old Dorsey Bryan Hardeman was identified as the person of interest in that case.

Hardeman was arrested and charged with felony arson and felony burglary for the February 25 case.

Hardeman is the owner of Continental Automotive Group, which has several dealerships in Austin, including a Mercedes-Benz dealership.

Documents revealed he also owned the property next door to the place set ablaze. The owner of it said Hardeman had previously asked to buy the property, but never did.

Hardeman has bailed out of jail. He has not been charged with anything related to the February 20 arson, yet. His attorney has not returned FOX 7’s request for comment.