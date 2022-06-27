Customer kills Atlanta Subway worker, injures another in argument over mayo, police say

An argument over mayonnaise at a Downtown Atlanta Subway ended with one worker dead and another in the hospital.

Police say the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. at a Subway located at a gas station on Northside Drive Southwest.

The owner of the Subway says the reason for the shooting was something small: a customer was mad about mayo.

"Believe it or not, it was about too much mayonnaise on his sandwich," owner Willie Glenn said.

In this argument, police say the customer shot two Subway employees, leaving a 26-year-old woman dead and another 24-year-old woman rushed to surgery in critical condition.

"He decided to escalate the situation and from there - that's when all hell broke loose," Glenn said.

Glenn said the injured employee's 5-year-old son was inside the store when the shooting started.

Glenn said the manager on duty returned fire at the suspect, but wasn't able to hit him.

"I don't know what the world is coming to especially with our youth. They seem to be so hot headed," he said. "Everybody wants to carry a gun. Everybody wants to scare somebody wit ha gun. It's scary out here."

Crime scene tape surrounded the Subway as police investigated. The gunfire also shattered a window at the front of the store.

Officials have not released the names of the victims while they try to notify their families.

After a tipster provided police information, officers arrested a 36-year-old male in connection with the crime Sunday night. His name has not been released at this time.

"Yes it's a sandwich, but more importantly, someone who failed to resolve a conflict, having a conversation to just re-order a sandwich, decided to take actions in his hands. And now we have families who are devastated," Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton said at a press conference.

If you have any information that could help investigators with the case, call the Atlanta Police Department.