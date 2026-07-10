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Tennessee double-homicide suspect arrested by Border Patrol in Texas

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FOX Local
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 10, 2026 5:20 PM CDT
Published July 10, 2026 5:20 PM CDT

The Brief

    • U.S. Customs and Border Patrol said they arrested Edgar Beltran as he tried to cross the border on the Gateway to the Americas Bridge in Laredo.
    • Beltran is a suspect in the deaths of two people in Nashville, Tennessee, in May. 
    • According to police, Beltran was involved in a gun deal gone bad that led to the two deaths.

LAREDO, Texas - A man wanted in connection with a double homicide in Tennessee was arrested by Border Patrol in Texas this week.

What we know:

According to U.S. Customs and Broder Protection, 20-year-old Edgar Beltran was arrested while trying to walk across the border at the Gateway to the Americas Bridge in Laredo.

Edgar Beltran.

Edgar Beltran. (Metro Nashville Police Department / FOX Local)

The backstory:

Beltran was named the suspect in the deaths of two people in a Nashville, Tennessee, shooting in May.

According to Nashville police, Beltran was part of a gun deal gone bad between two groups of people. Shots were fired by both groups during the meet-up. 

Aldo Sosa Arteaga, 20, and Alijzhia Hatcher, 19, died in the shooting, police said.

What's next:

Beltran will be returned to Nashville to face charges of criminal homicide and attempted criminal homicide.

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Dig deeper:

Nashville police said Beltran was previously arrested in October 2024 on charges of attempted criminal homicide, reckless endangerment and using a gun in the commission of a dangerous felony. He pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and felony reckless endangerment and received six years of supervised probation.

The Source: Information in this story came from U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyU.S. Border SecurityTennesseeTexas