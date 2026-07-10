Tennessee double-homicide suspect arrested by Border Patrol in Texas

The Brief U.S. Customs and Border Patrol said they arrested Edgar Beltran as he tried to cross the border on the Gateway to the Americas Bridge in Laredo. Beltran is a suspect in the deaths of two people in Nashville, Tennessee, in May. According to police, Beltran was involved in a gun deal gone bad that led to the two deaths.



A man wanted in connection with a double homicide in Tennessee was arrested by Border Patrol in Texas this week.

What we know:

According to U.S. Customs and Broder Protection, 20-year-old Edgar Beltran was arrested while trying to walk across the border at the Gateway to the Americas Bridge in Laredo.

Edgar Beltran. (Metro Nashville Police Department / FOX Local)

The backstory:

Beltran was named the suspect in the deaths of two people in a Nashville, Tennessee, shooting in May.

According to Nashville police, Beltran was part of a gun deal gone bad between two groups of people. Shots were fired by both groups during the meet-up.

Aldo Sosa Arteaga, 20, and Alijzhia Hatcher, 19, died in the shooting, police said.

What's next:

Beltran will be returned to Nashville to face charges of criminal homicide and attempted criminal homicide.

Featured article

Dig deeper:

Nashville police said Beltran was previously arrested in October 2024 on charges of attempted criminal homicide, reckless endangerment and using a gun in the commission of a dangerous felony. He pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and felony reckless endangerment and received six years of supervised probation.