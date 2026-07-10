Tennessee double-homicide suspect arrested by Border Patrol in Texas
LAREDO, Texas - A man wanted in connection with a double homicide in Tennessee was arrested by Border Patrol in Texas this week.
What we know:
According to U.S. Customs and Broder Protection, 20-year-old Edgar Beltran was arrested while trying to walk across the border at the Gateway to the Americas Bridge in Laredo.
Edgar Beltran. (Metro Nashville Police Department / FOX Local)
The backstory:
Beltran was named the suspect in the deaths of two people in a Nashville, Tennessee, shooting in May.
According to Nashville police, Beltran was part of a gun deal gone bad between two groups of people. Shots were fired by both groups during the meet-up.
Aldo Sosa Arteaga, 20, and Alijzhia Hatcher, 19, died in the shooting, police said.
What's next:
Beltran will be returned to Nashville to face charges of criminal homicide and attempted criminal homicide.
Featured
Dig deeper:
Nashville police said Beltran was previously arrested in October 2024 on charges of attempted criminal homicide, reckless endangerment and using a gun in the commission of a dangerous felony. He pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and felony reckless endangerment and received six years of supervised probation.
The Source: Information in this story came from U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Metro Nashville Police Department.