Mexican national sentenced to 27 years in federal prison for leading San Antonio meth pipeline

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The Brief Mexican national Arturo Leija-Alvarado, 43, was sentenced to 27 years in federal prison for leading a cartel-linked conspiracy that smuggled more than 1,000 kilograms of methamphetamine into the San Antonio area. The international drug organization routinely trafficked narcotics from Mexico by hiding multi-hundred-kilogram loads inside large shipments of lettuce and welded trailer compartments. Leija-Alvarado was arrested at an Atascosa ranch alongside two U.S. co-conspirators; one was sentenced to over 12 years in prison, while the final defendant awaits sentencing later this month.



A 43-year-old Mexican national has been sentenced to 27 years in federal prison for leading an international drug trafficking ring that smuggled more than 1,000 kilograms of methamphetamine into the United States, federal authorities announced Wednesday.

Arturo Leija-Alvarado was sentenced in a San Antonio federal court after leading a conspiracy that utilized commercial shipments of lettuce to conceal massive quantities of narcotics bound for Texas communities.

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The backstory:

According to court documents, Leija had a extensive history of immigration violations prior to launching the drug operation:

He had been removed from the United States on at least three separate occasions.

He had already been convicted twice of illegally reentering the country.

Following his most recent deportation, Leija illegally crossed back into the U.S. in the spring of 2024. By May of that year, he was actively coordinating the smuggling of methamphetamine.

Smuggling Drugs in Shipments of Lettuce

Federal prosecutors revealed that Leija’s organization smuggled hundreds of kilograms of methamphetamine at a time across the border. The narcotics were routinely hidden inside commercial shipments of lettuce.

Throughout July, August, and September 2024, Leija oversaw multiple large-scale shipments, including one single delivery in September 2024 that contained approximately 500 kilograms of methamphetamine.

The shipments were delivered to a secluded ranch property in Atascosa, Texas. Once unloaded, the drugs were distributed throughout San Antonio and surrounding areas. Investigators also noted that members of the conspiracy possessed numerous firearms to protect their operations.

Timeline:

The drug ring was dismantled following a coordinated raid by federal and local authorities.

On Oct. 17, 2024, law enforcement officers monitoring the Atascosa property watched a semi-truck with a flatbed trailer arrive. Under Leija's supervision, a group of individuals spent several hours using welding torches to cut open hidden compartments in the trailer.

Shortly after midnight on Oct. 18, 2024, officers executed a federal search warrant on the property. Inside the flatbed's welded compartments, agents found dozens of packages of methamphetamine wrapped in tape and heavily coated in grease.

DEA laboratory testing confirmed the packages from the trailer contained 63 kilograms of pure crystal meth.

Leija was arrested inside an RV parked on the property. Inside the vehicle, agents seized a firearm and $21,646 in cash. A second firearm was found elsewhere on the ranch.

Dig deeper:

Leija was prosecuted alongside two co-conspirators, Francis Edward "Eddie" Hilliard and Richard William Aaron Patton. All three men pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Hilliard, 77, was sentenced last month to 145 months (nearly 12 years) in federal prison. Patton is scheduled to receive his sentence later this month.

What they're saying:

U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons praised the collaborative law enforcement effort that brought down the network.

"Mr. Leija ignored our immigration laws, ignored our drug laws, and ignored our gun laws," Simmons said. "However, he cannot ignore the fact that he will now spend the next couple of decades behind walls of steel and concrete."