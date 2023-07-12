DPS body cam footage shows troopers did not point guns at 10-year-old in South Austin

Austin leaders suspended the city’s partnership with the Texas Department of Public Safety 10 days after it was reinstated.

This comes after FOX 7 Austin interviewed a father upset with DPS due to how troopers pulled out their weapons on him and his 10-year-old son.

The incident happened Sunday, July 9 outside his South Austin home. Carlos Meza told FOX 7 Austin he wants DPS to be held accountable for their actions.

FOX 7 Austin reached out to DPS for a statement on the incident at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 11 before the story aired later that night.

DPS responded around 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 12 and told FOX 7 Austin’s Amanda Ruiz they were going to release the body cam footage via a YouTube link later that would prove troopers did not point the gun at the 10-year-old.

After receiving word DPS was showing the body camera footage in person, FOX 7 Austin’s Amanda Ruiz reached out several times to set up a meeting to see it. After not getting a response, FOX 7 went directly to their office.

Travis Considine, Communications Chief for DPS, showed FOX 7 Austin several angles of the situation. The video shows the DPS troopers going to pull over Carlos Meza as his vehicle had no plates on it.

Meza can then be seen pulling into their driveway with DPS right behind them. In the video, 10-year-old Angel Meza opens the passenger door to get out. That is when two DPS troopers hopped out of their own vehicle with their weapons drawn. The weapons are pointed in a downward direction.

The troopers then switch to Carlos who asks what they're doing, and the troopers point their guns at him.

"It's not a violent call, there were no violent reports of anything. It was over a license plate paper tag that was off due to a power wash," said Carlos Meza.

FOX 7 Austin reached out to Meza for a comment.

He says he stands by that he did not know he was being pulled over, or he would not have pulled into his driveway. He adds that even if troopers’ guns were not pointed directly at his son, they pulled out their weapons because of his son which he says is still a problem.

Meza says he is glad the city suspended the DPS partnership. "It makes everybody in Austin feel better," he said.

DPS declined to comment further.