Shooting involving Texas DPS trooper being investigated; suspect arrested

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting that involved one of its troopers.

The incident began as the trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver would not stop.

After a short chase, the pursuit ended in a car dealership parking lot on North Plaza just south of Rundberg Lane.

Officials say the driver did crash into something and then tried to flee. A passenger who was in the vehicle did not run and remained in the vehicle.

The trooper reportedly shot at the suspect and hit the suspect in the arm. The suspect is in the hospital and has been arrested.

Officials say the suspect did have warrants out for their arrest.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.