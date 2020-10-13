Dr. Jill Biden campaigns in Dallas on first day of early voting

article

Dr. Jill Biden, the wife of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, campaigned in Dallas on Tuesday.

The former second lady was joined by some Democratic congressional members from Texas and some Democratic candidates for congress on the first day of early voting.

During the "drive-in" rally at Fair Park she focused on education and the pandemic.

“Joe has a plan to end this pandemic. To rebuild, to reimagine a future that's better than ever,” Biden said.

Biden’s visit comes at a time when polls indicate President Donald Trump has a small lead in the reliably Republican state. No Democratic presidential candidate has won Texas since Jimmy Carter in 1976.

Biden also made campaign stops in Houston and El Paso.

