Drinking water was never contaminated during four-day Austin boil notice

Although Austin residents were told to boil their water, or purchase water bottles to drink during the citywide boil notice that lasted four days, it turns out that there was never any contaminants in the water.

"Austin Water routinely tests drinking water quality in accordance with federal and state rules," spokesperson for Austin Water, Amy Petri said. "This testing continued during the boil water event."

The routine testing revealed a turbidity spike at the Ullrich Water Treatment Plant, or a high measurement of cloudiness in the drinking water- indicating the possible presence of bacteria.

"The risk of contaminates can increase with higher turbidity, which is why regulatory limits for turbidity are an important element of measuring water quality," Petri said.

"Our water disinfection parameters were strong and remained within regulatory levels, we issued a boil water notice as a precaution."

