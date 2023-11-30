Deputy among those injured in multi-vehicle crash in Dripping Springs

A Hays County Sheriff's Deputy is among the people injured in a multi-car crash in Dripping Springs.

It happened before 8:30 a.m. Thursday on Highway 290 near Headwaters.

HCSO says the deputy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No word yet on the number of others who were injured.

All eastbound lanes were shut down and only one lane was open westbound, as the Texas Department of Public Safety investigates the crash.

The road reopened as of 11:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.