1 dead after vehicle hits pedestrian in central Austin: ATCEMS

A person is dead after a vehicle hit a pedestrian in central Austin on Wednesday afternoon, according to ATCEMS.

Medics responded to a vehicle-pedestrian collision in the 800 block of East St. John's Avenue near I-35 in Austin.

ATCEMS reported CPR was in progress on one adult patient. The patient was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the incident. No further information is available at this time.