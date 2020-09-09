Driver arrested after leading deputies on pursuit in Wimberley

A man has been arrested in Hays County after he allegedly led deputies on a pursuit in Wimberley.

Charles Lawrence Howard III, 35, has been charged with third-degree felony driving while intoxicated, third or more; third degree-felony evading arrest with a vehicle; resisting arrest; and reckless driving. Howard has been booked into the Hays County Jail.

The Hays County Sheriff's Office says a deputy attempted a traffic stop for a traffic violation on a vehicle just after 7 p.m. on Sept. 8 on Ranch Road 12. The driver, identified as Howard, fled from the deputy, who initiated a pursuit.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Charles Lawrence Howard III (Hays County Sheriff's Office.)

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

HCSO says the pursuit took place on parts of FM 3237, FM 150, and Ranch Road 12, ending when deputies immobilized his vehicle in the 18000 block of Ranch Road 12 in Wimberley.

Advertisement

RELATED: Pursuit in Wimberley turns into officer-involved shooting in Dripping Springs

Once the vehicle was stopped, a deputy fired one round from his duty pistol, says HCSO, but no injuries were reported.

The case is still under investigation.

For more Wimberley news, click here.