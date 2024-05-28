Driver dies in Travis County crash after tire blows out

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a driver has died after a tire blew out on a trailer and caused the driver to lose control and crash.

The incident happened in the 10300 block of SH 130 in Travis County and the driver has been identified as 55-year-old Michellene Marie Rougier.

Officials say Rougier was driving a 2008 Ford F-350 towing a two-axle flatbed trailer when the truck's rear right tire blew out and caused Rougier to lose control and crash.

Rougier was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger that was in the truck at the time was taken to a medical facility in Hays County.

No further details were released, but Texas DPS says the investigation is ongoing.