Driver killed in northwest Austin crash still unidentified: APD

Austin police are trying to identify a driver killed in a crash in northwest Austin this week.

It happened around 6:45 a.m. Monday morning.

Police say a pickup truck rear-ended an 18-wheeler on north SH 45, not far from Parmer Lane.

The driver of the pickup truck died at the scene.

The driver of the big rig was not hurt, and is cooperating with police in the investigation.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

If you have any information on the crash, or can identify the dry, please call Austin police.