Two men rob gas station in south Austin, threaten clerk with a gun: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are searching for two suspects involved in an aggravated robbery at a gas station in south Austin.
On Saturday, Jan. 20, around 11:07 p.m., two suspects aggressively entered the store at the Mobil gas station at 5401 Menchaca Road.
The suspects violently pulled the clerk from behind the counter and stole an undisclosed amount of cash while threatening the clerk with a gun.
The suspects then fled the scene in a white four-door sedan heading northbound.
Suspect #1 (Austin Police Department)
Suspect #1 is described as:
- Black male
- Approximately 5'10" tall
- Thin build
- Last seen wearing a full black ski mask, white long sleeve shirt, ripped black pants, one black glove on his left hand, white and green athletic shoes
- Armed with a silver handgun.
Suspect #2 (Austin Police Department)
Suspect #2 is described as:
- Black male
- Approximately 5'8" tall
- Thin build
- Last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie with matching pants, black balaclava, black gloves, white and black athletic shoes
- Armed with a black handgun.
Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program at austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.