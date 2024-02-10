Expand / Collapse search

Fire at abandoned bar downtown put out: AFD

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin fire crews responded to a fire at an abandoned bar in downtown Austin early Saturday morning.

The fire happened at Seventh and Trinity Streets at an abandoned bar, formerly the Mug Shots bar.

Crews responded at around 3:37 a.m. Saturday morning.

Streets around the fire were closed as crews battled the flames. The fire broke through the roof of the bar.

The fire was put out by 5:17 a.m.

AFD says the cause of the fire is undetermined, saying that investigators cannot safely access the area of origin due to structural instability.