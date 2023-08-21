Drought restrictions: City of Hutto moves to stage 3

The City of Hutto is now implementing Stage 3 water conservation efforts for all city water customers.

Effective Aug. 21, Stage 3 applies to all city water customers, including residential, commercial, industrial and institutional, during a severe drought and are required and enforceable.

Under Stage 3:

Residents can water outdoors with automatic irrigation systems and hose-end sprinklers only one day a week according to the following schedule:

Addresses ending in 0 or 1 on Mondays

Addresses ending in 2 or 3 on Tuesdays

Addresses ending in 4 or 5 on Thursdays

Addresses ending 6 or 7 on Fridays

Addresses ending 8 or 9 on Saturdays

Outdoor watering is only allowed before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m. on those designated days. However, watering by handheld hose, faucet-filled bucket or watering can, or a drip irrigation system is still allowed at any time.

Industrial, commercial, institutional, and properties with no street address can water outdoors only on Wednesdays.

Washing vehicles is not allowed unless exempt by commercial carwash. Using water for dust control is also not allowed.

The Stage 3 restrictions are on top of all other applicable Stage 2 restrictions.

Properties that use private well water are exempt from these restrictions, such as The Co-Op District, Hutto City Hall, many Hutto ISD facilities, and the Riverwalk soccer fields.

Don't know who your water provider is? The City of Hutto has an interactive map available where residents can enter their address to find out and see their provider's water restrictions stage and contact information.