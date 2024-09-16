WilCo officials find several drugs at Austin home; including over 1K of fentanyl pills

The brief Several illegal drugs and contraband were found at an Austin home. The Williamson County Organized Crime Unit (OCU) searched the Austin home after an overdose investigation in Round Rock.



Several illegal drugs were found at an Austin home during a seizure by the Williamson County Organized Crime Unit (OCU).

According to officials, in August 2024, the OCU responded to an overdose in Round Rock. That investigation led to the execution of a search warrant for an Austin home.

On Sept. 12, officials executed a search warrant for a home in the 10000 block of W

Parmer Ln. At the home, officials found a lot of narcotics, weapons and other contraband.

During the search, OCU officers found:

1,060 suspected fentanyl pills (1116.1g)

4,575 suspected methamphetamine pills (1100.55g)

213.9g suspected promethazine

31g suspected psilocybin mushrooms

46.27 oz suspected THC

19 pounds of suspected marijuana

Stolen shotgun

$13,700 in cash

Cell phones

Scales and baggies

"The distribution of fentanyl and other dangerous substances will not be tolerated in Williamson County. We will use every resource at our disposal to identify, arrest, and bring to justice those responsible for endangering our community," said Sheriff Mike Gleason.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the tipline by phone at 512-943-1170 or via email at drug-humantraffickinginfo@wilco.org.