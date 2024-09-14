Williamson County Confederate monument debate continues

The brief Dozens of people gathered at the Williamson County Courthouse in front of the confederate monument. People for and against removing the monument shared their sides.



Dozens gathered at the Williamson County Courthouse on Saturday. They are calling on commissioners to move the confederate monument from the county courthouse grounds, but it's sparked mixed reactions with others believing it should stay put.

The monument was dedicated to county residents who fought against the United States during the Civil War. It was erected in 1916 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

A group of Williamson County residents gathered for a rally at the county courthouse to call for the confederate monument to be relocated off county property.

"When this monument was put up, it represented something to remember the confederate dead. There is no particular soldier or listed soldiers on this monument. It was put up at the height of Jim Crow Klan activity. Remember when this monument was put up? All the schools in Texas were segregated. Blacks and whites could not go to school together. Public spaces were segregated," said David Barrow, a member of the coalition group who wants the monument removed.

The rally was organized by a group called the "Wilco Patriots" who believe the monument does not belong in front of the county courthouse. Barrow is a member of the coalition group who wants the monument removed.

"We've got a great crowd assembled here, and we are aware of what this statue symbolizes. It is not simply a memorial. The statue is a symbol of exclusion. These people are here to say, not us, not today. This is not Georgetown," said Barrow.

Barrow says the monument doesn’t represent the values of Georgetown.

"We want this statue removed because we don't think it belongs as a symbol that looms over us," said Barrow.

The rally featured speakers and shared stories of personal experiences.

But others in the community feel differently. One group in particular called the "Williamson County Grays" says that they believe it should stay.

"It's real simple. Our mission in life is to uphold the good name of the confederate soldier. It is not difficult," said Shelby Little, member of Williamson County Grays Camp.

Little says while the monument depicts a young confederate soldier on the surface, there’s a deeper meaning behind it.

"What it's really all about, where it says in memory of the confederate soldiers and sailors erected under the auspices of the united daughters of the confederacy in 2016. It's all about those American veterans who are from here and who were buried here," said Little.

Little says there's been a variety of groups over the last 10 years who have had an issue with the confederate memorial on public property. Little says the Grays have been out every Saturday since June 2020 talking to the public.

Little encourages people to come talk with them to learn more.

"We are a nonpolitical organization. So, for us, it is all about history. And that's what most people believe, is that history is history, no matter how it comes out. If you don't like it or if you do like it, it doesn't matter. It's history," Little said.

As for what's next for the two groups, both sides say they are not giving up this fight moving forward.

"We're going to keep on keeping on it. We are going to put pressure on the commissioners. We if they are not going to pay attention, we will work to get new commissioners who will pay attention. And I think you'll see us out here. There's going to be another rally in November," said Barrow.

"Well, as we have told the other side, we will be here until they quit," said Little.