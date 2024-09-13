Jarrell city manager on administrative leave after sexual assault complaint

The brief Jarrell city manager, Danielle Singh, is on administrative leave. In April, Singh accused city council members of sexual harassment.



The Jarrell city manager who has accused city council members of sexual harassment is on administrative leave.

In April, Danielle Singh filed a discrimination complaint with the Texas Workforce Commission. She claimed male members of Jarrell's city council touched her without consent, made lewd comments, and factored gender into their hiring decisions.

Singh also accused some council members of retaliation for reporting the harassment by threatening legal action and running smear campaigns.

Jarrell's mayor said the city manager was placed on leave during Wednesday night's meeting at her own request.

It is unclear how long she will be away from her position.