Woman drugged, robbed multiple men in Downtown Austin: police

The Austin Police Department is looking for a woman they say drugged multiple men and robbed them in the downtown Austin Entertainment District.

APD says the incidents involved male victims who were potentially drugged and had their credit cards and cellphones stolen.

The cards and phones were then used to steal over $75,000 in fraudulent purchases and transactions using the banking apps on the phones and physical purchases in various businesses using the cards.

The woman has been linked to several incidents reported as early as Jan. 2022 and as recently as December.

The woman is described as a white female around 5'6" tall with a heavy build and blonde hair. She was also wearing makeup.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo of the suspect taken in 2022 (Austin Police Department)

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.