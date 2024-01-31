Parents of OnlyFans model charged with murder arrested for allegedly hacking into victim’s laptop

The parents of an OnlyFans model who was charged with killing her boyfriend almost two years ago have been arrested for tampering with evidence in her murder case.

Courtney Clenney, an OnlyFans and Instagram star known online as Courtney Tailor, is facing a second-degree murder charge related to the April 2022 fatal stabbing of Christian Obumseli in Florida.

Her parents, 60-year-old Kim Dewayne Clenney and his wife, 57-year-old Deborah Lyn Clenney, were arrested in their hometown in Austin earlier this week for allegedly hacking into a laptop that belonged to Obumseli, according to WSVN, a FOX affiliate in Miami.

WSVN reports that the Miami-Dade Police arrest form alleges that while Clenney was in jail, she and her parents worked with others to obtain a PIN code to gain "unlawful access" to Obumseli’s computer.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.