Explosion at construction site near Manor sends three to the hospital

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Manor
MANOR, Texas - At least three people have been hospitalized after a reported explosion at a construction site near Manor.

The explosion happened at FM 973 and Braker Lane near Manor.

EMS says three people were hurt, and one was airlifted to the hospital with critical injuries.

The two other patients were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

OSHA is investigating the incident.