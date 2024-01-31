Explosion at construction site near Manor sends three to the hospital
MANOR, Texas - At least three people have been hospitalized after a reported explosion at a construction site near Manor.
The explosion happened at FM 973 and Braker Lane near Manor.
EMS says three people were hurt, and one was airlifted to the hospital with critical injuries.
RELATED: Smoke in far east Austin due to prescribed fire: AFD
The two other patients were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
OSHA is investigating the incident.