A large amount of drugs was found on Jamaica Beach in Galveston Sunday morning.

"That Dirty A** Water" Charles Barkley takes shot at Galveston beaches on live TV

Galveston police say they noticed a suspicious package that floated up on the beach across from JB RV Park.

The package contained a white substance believed to be narcotics.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Galveston police ask residents to not touch anything like this that they see on beaches. They call 409-737-1800 and report it.