Drunk Florida man beat up after making fun of Disney World guest with Down syndrome: deputies

A Florida man was arrested after sparking a skirmish with four guests at a Walt Disney World resort bar that started after he made fun of a guest with Down syndrome, according to an arrest affidavit from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Brent George was arrested and charged with four counts of battery after the incident that unfolded at Belle Vue Lounge, a bar inside Disney's Boardwalk Inn, on Jan. 25.

The 61-year-old was intoxicated at the bar after downing three shots of bourbon and a beer and allegedly made his way up to a table of four guests and started to make fun of a woman with Down syndrome, according to the affidavit.

Her mother confronted George and asked him if he was making fun of her daughter, and that's when George stood up and allegedly shoved her twice. He then slapped another guest at the table in the face when she tried to intervene, deputies said.

The husband of the woman who was slapped got involved, and George allegedly punched him in the neck. George was then punched in the head by the husband, the affidavit said.

An unnamed bystander grabbed George and removed him from the scene, according to deputies.

George was evaluated by medical staff for the injuries sustained from being punched and was then transported to the Orange County Jail after being cleared.