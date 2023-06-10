2 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash in East Austin: ATCEMS
AUSTIN, Texas - Two people are in the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in East Austin early Saturday morning, according to ATCEMS.
Medics responded to a reported three-vehicle collision with 1 patient entrapped near 800 E Cesar Chavez at 4:43 a.m. Saturday morning.
Medics extricated the entrapped patient and evaluated two patients for injuries.
ATCEMS transported two adult trauma alert patients to Dell Seton hospital with potentially serious injuries.