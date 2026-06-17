East Austin crime: 2 suspects accused of stealing metal from job site

The Brief Two suspects were seen stealing metal from a job site in East Austin APD said the incident happened on May 20 at at 1125 Shady Lane A total of 26 breakers, 13 breakers per unit, were stolen with a total estimated cost of $10,000



Police are asking for help identifying two suspects accused of stealing metal from a construction job site in East Austin.

The backstory:

Police said on May 20, around 10:45 p.m., two suspects were seen trespassing on camera onto a construction job site at 1125 Shady Lane.

While on the property, they were seen using a crowbar to break and enter into locked apartment units that were under construction.

The next day, workers found the units broken into, and two unit breakers were stolen from hot, live permanent power electrical panels. A total of 26 breakers, 13 breakers per unit, were stolen with a total estimated cost of $10,000.

The suspects were described as white or Hispanic men in their 20s.

One suspect was wearing dark shorts, black gloves, flip-flops, a zipped-up light-colored hoodie, baklava, and holding a dark bag or fabric object.

Another suspect was wearing a white hoodie sweatshirt with an image on the front, dark rimmed glasses, white face covered up to his nose, black shoes and light-colored cargo or tactical pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the APD Commercial Burglary and Metal Theft Unit at (512) 974-6941 or APDCommercialBurglary@austintexas.gov.