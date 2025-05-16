Austin PD arrests man in deadly East Austin double shooting

article

The Brief Austin Police and the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested 26-year-old Darius Hatcher in connection with a deadly double shooting inside a parking garage. Hatcher is charged with capital murder of multiple persons. The victims were identified as Kendrick Parker and Shamar Roach.



Austin police have made an arrest in an April shooting inside a parking garage that left two people dead.

Darius Sebastian Hatcher, 26, was charged with capital murder of multiple persons.

Hatcher was arrested Wednesday by members of the Texas Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

The backstory:

APD officers responded to 911 calls at around 9:30 p.m. on April 20 to an area near Bartholomew District Park.

Officers found two people who had been shot inside the parking garage at 2604 Aldrich Street.

The victims were identified as Kendrick Parker and Shamar Roach.

Investigators said the shooting started as a child custody dispute between two groups, Parker and Roach; and Hatcher and a woman who has not been identified.

An affidavit states that police interviewed Hatcher after they were able to identify his car after being given a description and partial license plate.

The affidavit states the conflict started after Hatcher got out of his car and attempted to intervene in a conflict between the woman and Parker and Roach.

Hatcher told officers that Roach had cornered him, and he decided to shoot, the affidavit states. He told officers that he thought the two men were trying to assault him.

According to the affidavit, Hatcher told officers he left the scene because he was scared, but planned to turn himself in to Manor Police Department.

Police said there were no other suspects related to the case.