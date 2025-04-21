Double homicide in East Austin: Police investigating

The Brief Austin police investigating city's 18th and 19th homicides 2 people died shortly after being found injured by police



The Austin Police Department is investigating the city's 18th and 19th homicides.

The backstory:

APD officers responded to 9-1-1 calls at around 9:30 p.m. on April 20 to an area near Bartholomew District Park.

When officers arrived at the 2600 block of Aldrich Street, they found two people injured.

Despite life-saving efforts, both people died shortly before 10 p.m.

Both victims were described as Black males and believed to be in their 20s.

APD says it does not believe there is no ongoing threat.

What you can do:

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Austin Police Department Homicide Tip Line at 512-472-TIPS (8477).

