East Austin house fire ruled accidental

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Fire at a home in the 1000 block of Holly St. (Austin Fire Department)

A fire at an East Austin home was determined to be an accidental electrical fire, according to the Austin Fire Department.

Firefighters say the residents weren't home when the fire broke out at their house in the 1000 block of Holly Street around 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.

AFD says the fire is out now. It was contained to the attic and, fortunately, all the contents of the home were saved.