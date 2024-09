article

The Brief Fire at East Austin home under investigation



The Austin Fire Department is investigating a house fire in East Austin that caused some challenges for firefighters.

The fire broke out at around 4 a.m. in the 9700 block of Colfax Drive.

When firefighters arrived, they found a pre-fabricated home with flames and smoke coming from the structure.

Crews were able to put out that fire, but another pre-fabricated home nearby was affected.

The cause of the fire is still not known.