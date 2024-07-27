Man arrested after early morning SWAT incident in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested early Saturday morning in East Austin after a SWAT incident.
The Austin Police Department responded to a disturbance hotshot call in the 1300 block of Ludlow Terrance, near Westmoor Drive around 3:30 a.m. The initial call later prompted a SWAT response.
As SWAT officers began arriving to address a potentially barricaded subject, a man exited the home and surrendered to police at around 6:40 a.m., says APD.
MORE CRIME COVERAGE
- Austin city manager not rushing decision on city's next police chief
- VIDEO: Hutto police chase suspect into Round Rock
- Police looking for person of interest in September hit-and-run crash
The man was arrested and charged with family violence assault.
APD says this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.