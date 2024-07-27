Man arrested after early morning SWAT incident in East Austin

A man was arrested early Saturday morning in East Austin after a SWAT incident.

The Austin Police Department responded to a disturbance hotshot call in the 1300 block of Ludlow Terrance, near Westmoor Drive around 3:30 a.m. The initial call later prompted a SWAT response.

As SWAT officers began arriving to address a potentially barricaded subject, a man exited the home and surrendered to police at around 6:40 a.m., says APD.

The man was arrested and charged with family violence assault.

APD says this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.