Mother charged with murdering daughter, child cruelty in fire at East Point apartments

A East Point woman is facing charges of murdering her daughter and attempting to kill the girl's twin in an apartment fire that broke out the day before Thanksgiving.

The fire was reported at Polaris East Point Apartments, formerly Brookfield Apartments, off Washington Road. The blaze spread to multiple units, forcing residents to evacuate. Officials say they found the body of a 4-year-old girl in an upper apartment.

Investigators arrested 27-year-old Nicole Jackson on Thanksgiving Day in connection to the death of one of her children and setting the catastrophic fire at an apartment complex off of Washington Road. Another one of her daughters were rushed to the hospital with injures from the fire.

Officials with the East Point Fire Department told FOX 5 Atlanta that Jackson confessed to killing one of the children, leaving one in the apartment and starting the fire.

Nicole Jackson (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

"Our suspicion was heightened that foul play was involved due to the acceleration of the fire," Fire Chief Corey Thornton said. "We know the suspect used some type of unknown accelerant, which explains why the fire spread so quickly, causing massive damage, and this forced me to allocate all the resources at my disposal to quickly gather and secure evidence and locate a possible suspect."

Jackson is charged with malice murder, felony murder, criminal attempt to commit murder, and two counts of first-degree cruelty to children.

The building had a total of eight units, seven of which were occupied. Officials say the building is a complete loss with the roof having collapsed in during the fire.

East Point firefighters and investigators spent Thanksgiving going through the apartment building searching for clues.

MAN RUSHES IN, PULLS BABY TO SAFETY FROM BURNING APARTMENT

The fire left many homeless heading into the holiday season. Several people returned to the complex on Thanksgiving to sift through debris in hopes of finding anything left.

Chief Thornton said his department and the community have felt the heaviness of the incident.

"It has weighed heavily among many, not only those who discovered the deceased, but everyone because we are all connected," he said.

It is not known if Jackson will receive bond.