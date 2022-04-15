Easter bunny makes special visit to NICU at St. David's Round Rock Medical Center

Happy Easter! The CEO of St. David's Round Rock Medical Center made a visit to some special patients.

CEO Jeremy Barclay dressed up as the Easter bunny on Thursday. He made rounds to every unit of the hospital, engaging and connecting with doctors, nurses and staff.

The Easter bunny even made sure to visit the hospital's NICU so babies could have their photos with the bunny.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center)

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Parent dressed as Easter Bunny passes out condoms at Texas elementary school

America's favorite Easter candies filling baskets in 2022, according to Instacart

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter