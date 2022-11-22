Ecstasy pills, other drugs found in Fritos bag, confiscated in Fayette County

article

Fayette County Undercover Narcotics Unit investigators found 96 ecstasy pills, packets of THC gummies and edibles, and marijuana when executing a search warrant in the 900 block of S. Jefferson St. in La Grange.

Deputies say some of the drugs were hidden in a Fritos bag.

Investigators arrested 49-year-old Kelvin Henderson, and he was charged with manufacturing/delivering of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

Fayette County says cases like this are a frequent occurrence and stopping the possession and flow of illegal narcotics is a daily function for this unit.