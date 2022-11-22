Ecstasy pills, other drugs found in Fritos bag, confiscated in Fayette County
article
LA GRANGE, Texas - Fayette County Undercover Narcotics Unit investigators found 96 ecstasy pills, packets of THC gummies and edibles, and marijuana when executing a search warrant in the 900 block of S. Jefferson St. in La Grange.
Deputies say some of the drugs were hidden in a Fritos bag.
Investigators arrested 49-year-old Kelvin Henderson, and he was charged with manufacturing/delivering of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
The Fayette County says they found 96 ecstasy pills, packets of THC gummies and edibles, and marijuana. ( )
Fayette County says cases like this are a frequent occurrence and stopping the possession and flow of illegal narcotics is a daily function for this unit.