Elderly man identified as person killed in North Austin crash

84-year-old Benino Robledo has been identified by the Austin Police Department as the person killed in a crash in North Austin last month.

At approximately 2:38 p.m. on Nov. 24, APD patrol officers responded to a crash on the 1700 block of Rutland Drive. Five vehicles were involved, and three involved individuals were transported to the hospital with injuries.

On Dec. 4, Robledo succumbed to injuries sustained from the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to submit it using any of the following methods:

You may remain anonymous. APD's mobile app is free to download on iPhone and Android.

This is the 105th fatal traffic crash in Austin this year, resulting in 113 fatalities. On the same date of this crash last year, there were 77 fatal crashes resulting in 82 fatalities.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Train strikes semi-truck in Luling, West Davis crossing closed

Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on I-35 in North Austin

CapMetro transit tunnel will bring rebuild of 4th Street

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter