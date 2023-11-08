Election Day 2023: City of Kyle announces unofficial results, council runoff
KYLE, Texas - The City of Kyle has released its unofficial election results from Nov. 7.
Mayor Travis Mitchell was re-elected to a third term, beating out three other candidates.
Robert Rizo ran unopposed and has been elected to serve in District 2. Rizo will be sworn in during a Special Council meeting on Nov. 14 at 4 p.m. at Kyle City Hall. Outgoing District 2 Council Member Yvonne Flores-Cale will also be acknowledged.
Unofficial results also indicate a City Council runoff election will take place for District 4.
No candidate received more than 50% of the vote, meaning a December runoff election between the top two candidates, who are projected to be Claudia Zapata and Lauralee Harris.
Unofficial Nov. 7 Results
City of Kyle Mayor
- Travis Mitchell – 2,082 votes or 50.36%
- Yvonne Flores-Cale – 1,186 votes or 28.69%
- Linda Tenorio – 594 votes or 14.37%
- Robert Ferguson – 272 votes or 6.58%
Kyle City Council District 2
- Robert Rizo – 1,027 votes or 100%
Kyle City Council District 4
- Claudia Zapata – 551 votes or 30.26%
- Lauralee Harris – 494 votes or 27.13%
- Jake Webb – 451 votes or 24.77%
- Marc McKinney – 325 votes or 17.85%
These results will not be official until they are canvassed on Tuesday, Nov. 14.
Runoff Election details
Early Voting Days/Times
- Monday, Nov. 27 - Friday, Dec. 1, 2023 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Monday, Dec. 4 through Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Election Day Voting Times
- Saturday, Dec. 9 from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
