Election Day 2023: City of Kyle announces unofficial results, council runoff

The City of Kyle has released its unofficial election results from Nov. 7.

Mayor Travis Mitchell was re-elected to a third term, beating out three other candidates.

Robert Rizo ran unopposed and has been elected to serve in District 2. Rizo will be sworn in during a Special Council meeting on Nov. 14 at 4 p.m. at Kyle City Hall. Outgoing District 2 Council Member Yvonne Flores-Cale will also be acknowledged.

Unofficial results also indicate a City Council runoff election will take place for District 4.

No candidate received more than 50% of the vote, meaning a December runoff election between the top two candidates, who are projected to be Claudia Zapata and Lauralee Harris.

Unofficial Nov. 7 Results

City of Kyle Mayor

Travis Mitchell – 2,082 votes or 50.36%

Yvonne Flores-Cale – 1,186 votes or 28.69%

Linda Tenorio – 594 votes or 14.37%

Robert Ferguson – 272 votes or 6.58%

Kyle City Council District 2

Robert Rizo – 1,027 votes or 100%

Kyle City Council District 4

Claudia Zapata – 551 votes or 30.26%

Lauralee Harris – 494 votes or 27.13%

Jake Webb – 451 votes or 24.77%

Marc McKinney – 325 votes or 17.85%

These results will not be official until they are canvassed on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Runoff Election details

Early Voting Days/Times

Monday, Nov. 27 - Friday, Dec. 1, 2023 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 4 through Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Election Day Voting Times

Saturday, Dec. 9 from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

