Elgin residents cleaning up after tornado ripped through town

Overwhelmed was the feeling for many in Elgin as clean-up continued Wednesday.

At a horse ranch on the south side of town, Ricky Nolan, his son and some friends were hard at work. It’s the beginning of a slow process of putting back together what Monday’s storm tore down

"Everything is so scattered out, is messed up. I don't know where to start out, to start working, keep my cows in to prevent an accident. So one step at a time. Yeah one day at a time," said Nolan.

A tornado that touchdown near Elgin Monday was just one of several across Texas. Twisters spun out of a storm line that stretched from North Texas to San Antonio. Wednesday, Bastrop County officials said 102 homes were either damaged or destroyed

"It’s times like this, times like Hurricane Harvey when Texans step up, and do more than ever before, we are seeing the exact same thing right now," said Gov. Greg Abbott, who is touring hard-hit areas across the state.

At Elgin‘s main fire department the governor said his disaster declaration will set in motion a process to help with recovery.

"What this does is it accelerates timetables. It removes obstacles such as rules and regulations that would hinder their ability to make that happen more quickly," said Abbott.

The promise of financial help is welcomed, but for people like the Nolans, the need is immediate.

Officials are urging everyone with damage to document it and report it in order to help qualify for federal relief funds. Texans can report damage to homes and businesses using the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) damage survey.

The iSTAT damage survey can be filled out in English and Spanish online by visiting damage.tdem.texas.gov and clicking on March Severe Weather.

In the Elgin area officials say people can also contact the Bastrop long-term recovery team by calling 512-303-4300 or emailing oem@co.bastrop.tx.us.

Help is available not just for people who have damaged homes, but also for those who need help cleaning up debris on their property.

MORE HEADLINES:

