Central Texas tornadoes: Organizations offer assistance, how you can help

Families across Central Texas are rebuilding and assessing damage to their homes after tornadoes swept through the area on March 21. Several organizations are offering assistance to those affected and there are also ways you can help.

The Austin Disaster Relief Network, Catholic Charities of Central Texas, Red Cross, and other support organizations will be helping tornado survivors at the United Heritage Center at Dell Diamond in Round Rock. Areas of Round Rock were hit particularly hard by the storms. The Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) is located at 3400 E. Palm Valley Road and will be open at the following times:

When: Thursday, March 24 from 10 am – 6 pm

Friday, March 25 from 10 am – 6 pm

Saturday, March 26 from 9 am – 3 pm

Survivors who attend the MARC can receive emergency supplies, request financial assistance, and meet with organizations including ADRN for individual casework. To receive ADRN services, homeowners need to bring a photo id, a current utility bill for their home, and a photo of the damage to the residence that includes the house number/address. Residents can also call the ADRN Disaster Survivor Hotline for help and information at 512-806-0800.

ADRN is taking monetary donations and care kits as well. The care kits are basically a plastic bin filled with toiletries, towels, blankets, and pillows. It can be personalized with things for kids as well like diapers, baby wipes, and coloring books.

Volunteers are on standby to provide support to those affected and donations to the Central Texas Tornadoes Relief Fund can be made at ADRN's website.

Catholic Charities of Central Texas is also offering help for those impacted by the tornadoes through its Disaster Response program. Support is being offered through financial assistance, short-term emergency housing assistance, rent and mortgage assistance, free mental health counseling, and basic needs items.

Anyone in the organization's 25-county service region is eligible to access its tornado relief services, and the organization says it serves anyone in need, not just Catholics. Central Texas counties the organization serves include Bastrop, Bell, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Fayette, Hays, Lampasas, Lee, Llano, Mason, Milam, San Saba, Travis, and Williamson.

Those in need of our tornado relief services should call the Catholic Charities of Central Texas Disaster Response hotline at 512-766-7111. If no one is available to answer your call, please leave a voicemail with your contact information to receive a callback.

Financial donations are also needed. Those who want to support relief efforts can make an online donation at www.ccctx.org/donate.

Residents and businesses in the Austin and unincorporated Travis County areas also have additional resources if they need help or to report damages.

