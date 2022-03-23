EF-2 tornadoes hit Round Rock, Elgin, preliminary NWS report shows
AUSTIN, Texas - The National Weather Service has released its preliminary report about confirmed tornadoes that hit Central Texas. NWS says EF-2 tornadoes hit Elgin, Round Rock, Granger, and Kingsbury in Guadalupe County. Surveys are being conducted in the Jarrell and Giddings areas today.
NWS says the tornadoes in Elgin and Kingsbury had maximum wind speeds of 130 mph while the tornado that hit Round Rock and Granger had a max wind speed of 135 mph.
Officials say the EF ratings could change as more details are gleaned from additional photos, flyovers, and drone footage.
Residents in the affected communities are beginning to clean up as organizations offer assistance to those in need.
