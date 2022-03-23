Tornadoes in Texas: Abbott meets with local officials, discusses response

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is receiving a briefing and holding a press conference with local officials to talk about the state's response to the severe weather that hit the state on March 21. 10 tornadoes were confirmed in North Texas and multiple communities in Central Texas were also hit by the storms.

The governor will be in Sherman in the afternoon before heading to Elgin for a briefing and press conference at 2:30 p.m. Elgin was one of the cities where residents suffered significant damage, with at least 65 homes damaged or destroyed.

Elgin was also where a red truck nearly being carried away by a tornado was caught on video. The video was posted by storm chaser Brian Emfinger.

That twister was just east of downtown Elgin and it is believed much of the debris spinning in the tornado came from a mobile home community near HWY 290 and HWY 95.

