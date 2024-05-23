Man shot in car at Manor apartment complex, later dies in hospital: APD

A man died in the hospital after he was shot in the back of a car at a Manor apartment complex, says the Austin Police Department.

32-year-old Eliud Cueva Jr was shot in the early morning hours of May 17, but died at a local hospital the following afternoon.

Around 2:18 a.m., May 17, Austin police officers responded to multiple calls about a shooting at the Alta Blue Goose apartment complex on Blue Goose Road, which is listed as located in Manor while parts of the road are in Austin.

One of the callers was someone in the vehicle Cueva was in who told police they had driven five miles away to the nearby Waffle House on US 290. Officers and ATCEMS medics responded to the Waffle House and found that Cueva had been shot.

The investigation shows so far that Cueva was in the back of a friend's car when it pulled into the apartment complex and someone fired into the car, striking Cueva.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by clicking here or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

This is Austin's 22nd homicide of 2024.