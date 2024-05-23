Travis County inmate dies in custody: TCSO

An Austin man died in custody at the Travis County Correctional Complex this week.

63-year-old Robert Valentino Munguia was found unresponsive just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 22 in his unit, says the Travis County Sheriff's Office.

Despite immediate CPR and resuscitation efforts, Munguia was pronounced dead at the scene.

He had been in custody since November on a charge of injury to a child/elderly person.

An investigation by TCSO’s Internal Affairs Unit, Criminal Investigations Division, the Texas Rangers and the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office is underway, as is customary with any death in custody, says TCSO.

The autopsy was conducted on May 23. The final report is pending.