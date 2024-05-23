Homicide in Northeast Austin; police investigating

Police are investigating a homicide in Northeast Austin.

Investigators say it happened on Wednesday just after 10 p.m. in the 9600 block of Middle Fiskville Road, near East Rundberg Lane.

Police say they found a Hispanic male in his 30s with traumatic injuries inside an apartment at the Villas de la Plaza apartment complex.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the name of the suspect or the victim.

If you have any information, call Austin police.